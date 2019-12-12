Suspect indicted for deadly DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 24-year-old Aaron Kruse has been indicted for the deadly DUI crash from last month. Police say Kruse hit another vehicle and killed 49-year-old Alfonso Bueno-Toxqui and 45-year-old Norma Ortiz.

Kruse is facing several charges, including:

Two counts of murder with use of a deadly weapon

Two counts of driving under the influence resulting in death

Two counts of reckless driving

The crash happened at Boulder Highway and East Flamingo Road on November 9. Officials say Kruse slammed into the back of the car the two victims were in. They then died after their car caught on fire.

Kruse could face up to life in prison.