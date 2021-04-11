Suspect in west valley deadly hit-and-run appears in court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of hitting and killing a 22-year-old woman in the west valley Saturday morning appeared in court for the first time on Sunday.

A judge released Richard Modolo, 69, and placed him on high-level electronic monitoring following the deadly crash that happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Fort Apache Road and Charleston Boulevard.

Modolo was traveling eastbound in the far-right lane on West Charleston Boulevard in a 2003 Dodge Ram when a pedestrian attempted to cross the street outside of a marked crosswalk.

The 22-year-old woman was hit by Modolo’s truck and later pronounced dead at the scene. He fled the scene, but was later located by detectives.

Modolo was ordered by the judge Sunday morning not to drive or get arrested again. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 19.