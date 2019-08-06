Suspect in Walmart massacre appointed out-of-town attorney

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting at an East El Paso Walmart has been assigned and out-of-town attorney, jail records show.

Mark Stevens of San Antonio will represent Patrick Crusius, 21, who is charged with shooting and killing 22 people and wounding 24 on Saturday.

This image provided by the FBI shows Patrick Crusius. A gunman opened fire in an El Paso, Texas, shopping area packed with people during the busy back-to-school season Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, killing over a dozen. The FBI identified the suspect as Crusius. (FBI via AP)

Crusius says he has been unemployed for five months. In his application for a public defender, he says that he has no income, assets or expenses and that he has been living with his grandparents. The document was filed with the El Paso County district clerk’s office Sunday, which indicated that he qualified for a court-appointed attorney.

According to his website, Stevens has been board certified in criminal law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 1984. Woodward/White Inc. has included Stevens in its list of the Best Lawyers since 1991 and names Stevens the Non-White Collar Criminal Defense Lawyer of the Year in San Antonio in 2010.

“I am a criminal defense lawyer. That is all I do,” Stevens says on his website.

He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1973 and St. Mary’s School of Law in 1979. He also a professor of law at St. Mary’s.

In an email to KTSM, Stevens said he “won’t be able to make any comments.”