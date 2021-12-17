Suspect in Santa Fe Station shooting of security guard identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) — The man accused of shooting a security guard at the Santa Fe Station Hotel and Casino is identified as Michael Joseph Kasper, according to court records.

Kasper, 33, is facing charges of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and owning/possessing a gun by a prohibited person. He is due to appear in court today at 1:30 p.m.

Michael Kasper (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

He has other charges pending against him in other cases, according to the court records.

Kasper is accused of shooting the security guard around 2:40 p.m. during a disturbance inside the sportsbook. The guard was shot multiple times, police said.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a shooting at Santa Fe Station Hotel on Dec. 18, 2021. (KLAS-TV)

Casino security guards were able to take Kasper into custody and turn him over to police.