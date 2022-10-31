LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect in a Las Vegas shooting was found dead, according to police.

On Oct. 21, detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found Cameron Mendiola, 21, dead from what they describe as an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.

Mendiola was the suspect in a shooting that took place on Oct. 20 in a CVS parking lot on Maryland Parkway near Karen Avenue in Las Vegas. Police said the shooting took place around 9:33 a.m. A witness flagged down a motorcycle officer where they found Juan Antonio De Leon, 40, dead. At that time, police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

Lt. Jason Johansson said a witness told police De Leon was involved in an argument with a suspect who pulled out a firearm and shot De Leon before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call LVMPD at (702) 828-3521 or email them at homicide@lvmpd.com. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.