Suspect in Jan. 16 shooting at Rio Hotel in custody; trail leads to California

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A California family’s trip to Las Vegas ended in a shooting at the Rio Hotel in January, and the eventual arrest of an 18-year-old suspect.

Romell Buckly, 18, faces a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon. He was arrested March 3 after investigators had identified him as a suspect in a Jan. 16 shooting in the parking lot of the Rio, according to jail records and an arrest report.

The shooting, just before 3 a.m. on a Saturday, followed a confrontation as Buckly was walking with a 19-year-old woman he met at a party at the hotel.

The woman, identified police as Samantha Molina, had left the party to walk to a nearby store to buy cigarillos. She was accompanied by Buckly.

As the two walked through the Rio parking lot, Shaquille Lafond ran toward them. Police identified Lafond as Molina’s boyfriend. Police did not provide his age, but listed 1993 as the year he was born.

Lafond confronted Buckly, and tried to hit him several times. Buckly left, going back into the hotel. Video surveillance showed Lafond punching Molina in the face, according to the police report.

Molina told police Lafond went to the parking garage to get a key fob.

Surveillance video showed Romell approaching Lafond in the parking lot. According to the police report, the two had a quick conversation, and then Buckly shot Lafond several times.

Lafond was critically injured, with multiple gunshot wounds.

After interviews with Molina and members of the California family at the Rio party, detectives determined that Buckly was the stepson of Sharon Gaines, who came with family members for a gender reveal party in Las Vegas. A friend of the family had invited Molina to come.

Detectives found a gun holster in a closet in one of the rooms the family had at the Rio, and began searching for Buckly.

The search led to a home in San Bernardino, Calif., where the family had traveled from. On Jan. 18, police recovered the handgun believed to have been used in the Las Vegas shooting.

Details of Buckly’s arrest were not provided.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on March 3, and is awaiting a court date.

Police initially spelled his name “Buckley,” but jail records identify him as Romell Buckly.