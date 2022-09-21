LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of two suspects accused of robbing a Henderson business before leading police on a high-speed chase to a Las Vegas-area casino hid in a flood channel before being taken into custody, officers wrote in an arrest report.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, just before 3:30 p.m., Henderson police received reports that a business was being robbed.

An employee at the business told police that two suspects came into the store and asked for the manager before demanding “all the money” and while showing a gun, the report said.

The suspects then took all the money from the cash register and ran off after failing to open a safe, according to the report.

When officers arrived, they saw a dark green Chevrolet leaving the scene at a “high rate of speed,” the report said. Police tried to stop the vehicle, occupied by two men, and a chase ensued.

The car was seen driving against the flow of traffic at a high speed and driving onto sidewalks, the report said.

The chase continued from Henderson into Las Vegas as the vehicle drove westbound on Silverado Ranch Boulevard before turning northbound onto Bermuda Road. At that point, Las Vegas Metro police followed the suspects by helicopter as the car “continued driving recklessly through Las Vegas streets,” the report said.

Their car was chased to the parking garage of the Aliante Casino, where it was lost by the LVMPD helicopter. When Metro officers made it into the garage, they found the vehicle empty on the second floor, police said.

Surveillance video showed the suspects leaving the car and walking through the casino before one of them, identified as Sean Lopez, left and went into a flood channel. Police lost track of Lopez and then found him exiting one of the channels around 7:10 p.m., they said.

Police said they believe Lopez was driving the car. He is facing several charges, including robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon.

There has been no word on the other suspect involved in this incident.