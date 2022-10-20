LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of setting his family home on fire and then pointing a rifle at police will undergo a competency hearing.

Mark Ellsworth, 19, was taken into custody last week and is facing charges of arson and assault against a protected person following a barricade in his family’s southeast Las Vegas home.

His mother said a mental breakdown led to the situation.

Henderson police said he came out of the home and pointed a rifle at them, leading officers to fire shots at him. No one was injured.

Ellsworth is due back in court on Nov. 18.