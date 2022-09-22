LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Police said a suspect surrendered three hours after a standoff first began with authorities.

It happened on Thursday at approximately 7 p.m. at the 10 block of Desert Rain Lane (near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Wigwam Parkway).

According to police, officers were called to the home due to a domestic disturbance.

After a female victim exited the home the male suspect barricaded himself and refused to exit.

SWAT and CIT were both on the scene assisting police during the incident.

The man surrendered to police and was taken into custody just after 10 p.m., police told 8 News Now.

The public is asked to avoid the area near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Wigwam Parkway as the investigation is ongoing.