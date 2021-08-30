Suspect in Friday double shooting in custody facing attempted murder charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 30-year-old man is in custody facing charges of attempted murder after two people were shot Friday in Henderson.

Owen Hunnel is in the Henderson Detention Center facing two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon. He is being held on $250,000 bond.

Henderson police said on Friday that two people had been shot near the intersection of Marks Street and Sunset Road, but released few details. Police said the two victims had self-transported to an area hospital.

8 News Now learned that the suspects were taken to UMC Trauma, but no additional information was available.

Police on Friday would not confirm whether employees at a Wendy’s restaurant were part of the shooting, but a witness who tried to intervene told 8 News Now two of the people involved were wearing Wendy’s uniforms.