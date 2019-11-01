Suspect in former UNLV professor’s killing extradited from Peru to Henderson







LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman accused of killing her husband and her boyfriend, years later, has been extradited from Peru to Henderson, according to Henderson Police Department.

Rita Colon, 44, was extradited to the Las Vegas valley on Thursday, Oct. 31 and booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

She is facing murder charges for the killing of her husband, Edwin Colon, in 2005 and the 2016 killing of her boyfriend, Leroy Pelton, a former UNLV professor. Both men were stabbed to death.

Larry Pelton, a former UNLV professor, was found dead in his Henderson home in 2016.

Colon’s death was initially ruled a suicide but police took a second look at the case after Pelton was killed.

According to the arrest report, police believe Colon killed Pelton to access his money. She then fled to Peru.