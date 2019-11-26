Suspect in Esmeralda Gonzalez murder case arrested on drug charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lisa Mort, one of the suspects recently indicted in connection to the murder of Esmeralda Gonzalez, was arrested on Nov. 17 on drug charges while under house arrest.

According to an arrest report, Mort was found in an area she was not allowed to be in per her house arrest conditions. Mort was discovered when an officer arrested a friend of hers who had been trying door handles to homes and vehicles that did not belong to him. When Mort approached the suspect and Metro officer, the officer said he asked to see identification, and she proceeded to present him with a valid Nevada driver’s license. She also told him she was under house arrest with Metro.

Mort’s supervising officer was notified of the contact. The supervisor informed the arresting officer of the house arrest violation and asked Mort be brought to the Clark County Detention Center.

When the officer tried to take Mort’s bag, she requested to leave it with a neighbor or at one of the residences on the street. A search of the bag revealed what the office identified as black tar heroin and methamphetamine. Drug paraphernalia was also recovered, the report says, including tin foil with burn marks and residue and a clear plastic tube used for snorting or smoking illicit substances.

Mort was arrested and charged with two counts of possessing a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

In the case of Esmeralda Gonzalez, she was not charged directly with the murder. She does face the charge of accessory to murder, as investigators say she knew Prestipino committed the crime and either harbored him or aided him with the intent that Prestipino might escape arrest. Mort was accused of aiding Prestipino on or around Sept. 16.

She is currently in Metro custody.