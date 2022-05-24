LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of running over and killing a Dotty’s manager in a parking lot after allegedly stealing a customer’s purse appeared in court Tuesday after refusing to go before a judge on Monday.

Samuel Schmid, 28, was arrested in California Monday, May 16, five days after Alicia Gibellina, 60, was killed. on May 11. Schmid is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and battery.

Casino manager Alicia Gibellina, 60, was killed on May 11 when she ran after a thief who stole a customer’s purse and ran into the parking lot. (KLAS)

According to Metro police, Schmid went into the Dotty’s and stole a woman’s purse. Gibellina chased him outside. As Schmid was driving off, he backed up and then ran over Gibellina, killing her.

Schmid has a criminal history with previous convictions for robbery and stealing and was released from prison in Dec. 2021.

Schmid’s case was continued until Thursday, June 2.