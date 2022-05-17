Manager Alicia Gibellina was run over in the parking lot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect is in custody in Southern California for the murder of a manager of a Dotty’s Casino, according to Las Vegas police.

Casino manager Alicia Gibellina, 60, was killed on May 11 when she ran after a thief who stole a customer’s purse and ran into the parking lot. As the suspect was fleeing the parking lot, he ran over Gibellina, killing her.

Metro police Lt. Ray Spencer told the 8 News Now I-Team the suspect was taken into custody Monday night.

“As a result of evidence gathered at the scene of the crime, officers were able to identify a suspect. That suspect was tracked to a residence in Southern California. He was taken into custody last night and Metro homicide investigators are in California continuing the investigation and executing search warrants,” Lt. Spencer said.

Police said the suspect was driving a stolen black Mercedes SUV. Video of the vehicle fleeing was captured on a surveillance camera.

The suspect is facing murder and robbery charges.