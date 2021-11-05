Suspect in deadly convenience store shooting identified, due in court Friday

This is an image from surveillance footage of the suspect. (Courtesy: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect in a shooting that left one man dead and others running for their lives is 22-year-old Jesus Uribe, according to Clark County Detention Center records. He is due to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Las Vegas police took Uribe into custody Thursday at noon at his home following a standoff with police. The arrest happened about 12 hours after the deadly “random shooting” at the southwest valley store. Metro police released photos from surveillance video of the shooting and said the public was instrumental in helping police locate the suspect.

Uribe is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Curtis Abraham who was sitting in his car in the parking lot waiting for his girlfriend who was in the store. Police said Uribe then entered the store and began firing shots at customers. No one inside the store was injured.

Uribe is facing the following charges:

Murder with use of a deadly weapon

Discharging a gun into an occupied structure/vehicle

Burglary with possession of a gun

Attempted murder (3 counts)

Robbery with use of a deadly weapon

Discharging a gun where persons might be endangered

Uribe is scheduled to have his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court at 1:30 p.m.