Suspect in custody in what police are calling a ‘thrill killing’, victim identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department updated the public on an investigation into what they are calling a “thrill killing.” It was a violent crime that happened last week near Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

According to Metro Lt. Ray Spencer, the investigation revealed two events that appear to have been perpetrated by the same suspect happened 400 yards apart.

Through the course of the investigation, homicide detectives identified 21-year-old Noah Green as the suspect in these crimes.

“We believe we have taken a very dangerous person off of the streets, and we believe that he would have committed the crime of murder again had it not been for the action of this agency.

Spencer said an early morning jogger discovered a man’s body on a sidewalk July 13 in central Las Vegas, near Pennwood Avenue near Decatur Boulevard.

According to Spencer, the jogger saw the body around 5:15 a.m. as he was heading out for a run but thought it was a homeless person asleep on the sidewalk.

When the man was returning from his jog, he went by the victim and noticed what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He then contacted the police around 5:26 a.m.

Responding officers located the victim, and medical personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene, according to the investigation.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as 48-year-old Brent Lloyd. His death was ruled a homicide, caused by a gunshot wound of the head.

In addition, Green was also suspected of committing another shooting two days later in the same general area as the homicide. In that case, a 66-year-old man was out walking his dog when he was approached by Green, who allegedly shot him in the chest at very close range.

That victim is currently in critical condition.

On July 18, Spring Valley Area Command officers and detectives assisted homicide detectives in taking Green into custody. Green was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon and one count of Attempted Murder.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or visit their website.