LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect is now in custody following a “valley wide pursuit” by Metro Police.

Police say they were attempting to locate the suspect who was wanted for multiple crimes.

Following the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle was stopped at Las Vegas Boulevard & Windmill/Blue Diamond. That intersection is currently closed in all directions.

The scene is still active and ongoing. Police say the suspect is in custody and has been transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story.