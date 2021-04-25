Suspect in custody following deadly shooting on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead and two others were hurt following a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

It happened near Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said during a Sunday morning briefing that the incident began following an altercation between a group of men in front of the Hawaiian Marketplace on the Las Vegas Strip.

At some point during that altercation, the suspect pulled a handgun and fired one shot at the victim. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the shooting, the suspect ran away on Las Vegas Boulevard. Two people began chasing the suspect.

One of those people picked up an object — believed to be a rock according to Lt. Spencer — and threw it at the suspect, hitting him in the head.

In response, the suspect fired three more shots, hitting the person who threw the object in the leg once. That person — was taken to the hospital, but is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

#BREAKING: @LVMPD investigating a deadly shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, just south of Harmon. One person is dead and another hurt. A suspect is in custody. #8NN pic.twitter.com/5ALLQceums — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) April 25, 2021

Another person was hit by a ricochet bullet, but they were treated at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for injuries sustained from the object hitting him in his head.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.