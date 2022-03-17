LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police said a suspect has been taken into custody following a standoff that lasted about six hours in the southwest Las Vegas valley on Thursday.

Police said the uspect refused to leave a home in the 3800 block of Lilac Haze Street, near S. Fort Apache Road and Twain Avenue when they tried to apprehend him just before 10 a.m.

The incident was in a residential area and caused no major road closures, police said. The suspect was wanted on an unspecified charge, police said.