Suspect in custody after woman shot in elbow after argument

Police work at the scene of a shooting at an apartment near Alexander Road and Hualapai Way on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Hector Mejia/KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is in custody after a shooting early Tuesday in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police responded to a call just before 6:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Ormond Beach Street, in an apartment complex near the intersection of Alexander Road and Hualapai Way. A 911 caller told police she had shot someone.

When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her elbow, and she was transported to a hospital and is reported in stable condition.

According to witness accounts to police, three people had been drinking and socializing in an apartment when an argument started. The woman who was arrested told another woman to leave. As the victim was leaving the apartment, a shot was fired by the suspect, police said.