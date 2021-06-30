Suspect in custody after threats made on social media to Illenium, Excision concertgoers in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is in custody, accused of making threats toward people planning to attend a concert in Las Vegas this upcoming weekend. That is according to a release sent out by Metro Police on Wednesday.

Police say, on June 28 they were made aware of a dispute on social media where a person was making threats toward other users. That person made allegations about settling the situation at the Illenium and Excision concert he planned to attend on July 3 at Allegiant Stadium.

Metro Police were able to identify the person and worked with local law enforcement agencies in California to locate and apprehend the suspect. They were taken into custody on local charges.