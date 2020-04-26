Suspect in critical condition following officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — A male suspect is in critical condition after an officer involved shooting occurred Sunday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., dispatchers received numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting a domestic dispute and shots fired near Gowan Road and Revere Street. Dispatchers learned the dispute was between a man and his father.

Officials say there was a prior history of domestic violence at the address.

Officers were notified that the man was outside the house firing a handgun with an extended magazine and was possibly shooting at another house, according to NLV Police.

Once officers arrived, they encountered the man outside the house armed with a handgun.

NLV Police say the officers gave the suspect repeated commands to drop his gun, but he instead, turned and went toward the front door with the gun still in his hand.

Two officers fired at the unidentified suspect and struck him.

The suspect was transported to University Medical Center, where police say he is listed in critical condition.

The officers involved were put on routine paid administrative leave and their names will be identified within 72 hours, according to NLV Police.