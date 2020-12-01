Suspect in crime spree that left 22-year-old dead due in court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of three people accused in a string of crimes, stretching from Texas to Arizona and Nevada is expected in court today.

Henderson police say two men and a woman shot at dozens of people on Thanksgiving Day, killing 22-year-old Kevin Mendiola Junior at a 7-Eleven.

Christopher McDonnel is scheduled to make his first appearance in Henderson Justice Court at 9 a.m.

The other two suspects are identified as Shawn McDonnel and Kayleigh Lewis. A police report claims all three were in a car, driving around Henderson, randomly shooting at people.

After Mendiola was killed, investigators believe the trio stole a car and drove to Arizona where they were arrested after an officer-involved shooting.