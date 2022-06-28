Myles Coleman was arrested for the murder of a young man outside a house party in 2020. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly house party shooting in 2020.

According to Metro police, 21-year-old Charro Kennebruew was arrested in southern California and will be extradited to Las Vegas on open murder charges.

The shooting happened on Oct. 5, 2020 just before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Alta and Durango Drives. The victim, identified as 20-year-old Kevin Martinez, was found in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Several months after the murder, then 19-year-old Myles Coleman, a registered UNLV freshman, was arrested in late March of 2021.

A warrant had been issued for Kennebruew’s arrest a month after the shooting. According to court documents, Coleman and Kennebruew, along with two other men, attended the party and “may have identified [the victim] as a viable target to rob.”

Kennebruew’s booking photo was not provided.