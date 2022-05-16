LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspected shooter at a Laguna Woods church as 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to a tweet Monday from the department, Chou, an Asian man, is being held on $1 million bail. He has been booked on one felony count of murder and five felony counts of attempted murder.

It’s estimated as many as three dozen people were in the church at the time of the shooting. The gunman was stopped after he was struck by a chair thrown by a visiting pastor and a group of parishioners tied him up.

The sheriff called the parishioners’ actions brave and heroic and said they saved lives.

There is a news conference scheduled for noon today in California