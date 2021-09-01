Suspect in bomb threat at Trump Hotel named; court appearance later today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 44-year-old man is due in court today to face charges related to bomb threats made at the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on Tuesday.

D’Andre Lundy is currently in the Clark County Detention Center on $60,000 bail, facing charges that include communicating a bomb threat, making a threat/false statement in an act of terrorism involving weapons of mass destruction, a bomb hoax and burglary of a business.

Lundy is due in court at 1:30 p.m. today.

Lundy was arrested Tuesday after a man entered the Trump Hotel and left a large suitcase and a duffel bag, then began yelling that there was a bomb and everyone should get out, according to Metro police.

The suspect left the hotel in a taxi, but police said shortly after the incident that they had a suspect in custody. Two bomb threats were made to the hotel by telephone 15 minutes after the suspect left.

Streets around the Fashion Show Las Vegas mall and Trump International Hotel were closed while police responded to the threat.

Police used a robot to examine the scene before determining there were no explosives.