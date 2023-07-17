LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused in the deaths of three men has been ruled incompetent to stand trial, according to District Court records.

Alonzo “AJ” Brown was 19 years old when he gave 8 News Now Investigators a jailhouse interview, insisting he was not responsible for the deaths. He is no longer listed in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

“A normal, sane 18-year-old kid is not going to go ahead and wake up and go on a killing spree,” Brown said from jail on Oct. 5, 2022.

Brown was a suspect in the deaths of Paul Viana, 62, Josue Chaparro-Montalvo, 36, and Tevin Alhashemi, 26.

All of the victims were shot to death. Viana and Chaparro-Montalvo lived near Brown, according to police, but those homicides were described as random. Police described the distance as fewer than 300 feet near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard in the east valley.

Brown knew Alhashemi and the two men had a previous altercation.

District Judge Christy Craig ruled in late June that Brown was not fit to stand trial following a mental competency hearing. He was assigned to Lake’s Crossing Center, a maximum security psychiatric facility.

Police said DNA evidence ties Brown to the crimes.

“I’m just a 19-year-old young man trying to figure out life,” Brown told 8 News Now Investigators in October.

During his arrest in June, officers retrieved a gun from Brown’s underwear and another gun in his backpack, they said. Police also found a ski mask matching prior video surveillance, they said.

Brown did not deny owning the two guns. Police said evidence at two of the crime scenes is connected to one of Brown’s guns.