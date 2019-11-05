Suspect in 25-year-old murder case appears in court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family members of an 81-year-old woman left in a car trunk to die were in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday morning when Christopher Mack entered a not guilty plea for a murder that happened 25 years ago.

Ada Priolo was killed in 1994.

The 8 News Now I-Team broke the story about Mack’s arrest in June.

Christopher Mack appears in Clark County District Court.

Ada Priolo was found dead in the trunk of her car during the summer of 1994. Priolo had left her home to go shopping but never returned. Police believe she was abducted, robbed, and then locked in her trunk to die in a church parking lot.

Ada Priolo’s car was left in a church parking lot. Her body was found in the trunk.

For years, the family was left never knowing exactly what happened to the much loved grandmother. They are disappointed with Mack’s not guilty plea and hold out hope for closure in the case soon.

Metro homicide detectives revisited the case last year and re-examined fingerprints and possible DNA evidence from inside the car leading them to Mack. He was a teen at the time of the crime.