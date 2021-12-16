Suspect in 2 unsolved Las Vegas sexual assaults arrested when he arrives in New York

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man linked to two unsolved sexual assault cases in Las Vegas was arrested when he arrived at the John F. Kennedy Airport on a flight from Singapore.

Custom and Border Protection agents took 40-year-old Zeng Lin into custody on Nov. 28 on two arrest warrants issued out of Las Vegas. Lin has been extradited to Las Vegas and is currently at the Clark County Detention Center.

DNA evidence linked Lin to two sexual assault cases that occurred in 2015 and 2018. Cold case investigators learned Lin was living out of the country and issued arrest warrants.

Homeland Security Investigations learned Lin would be flying from Singapore to New York. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police coordinated with New York law enforcement officials to arrest Lin.

The DNA evidence, in this case, was found because of testing made possible through the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative which aims to reduce the backlog of untested older sexual assault kits.

Police urge anyone who may have been a victim of Lin’s or has information about his crimes to contact LVMPD Sex Offender Apprehension Program at (702) 828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.