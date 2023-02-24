LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man faces two open murder charges following two January shootings in the Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Jesus Gonzalez, 42, was identified as the suspect in two different downtown homicides. He was taken into custody on Feb. 7 and later re-booked with an additional charge on Feb. 16.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Las Vegas police received several reports of shots being fired near the 200 block of Baltimore Avenue. Arriving officers located an unresponsive man in the parking lot of an apartment complex just west of The STRAT.

Police said that an argument broke out in the parking lot between several people before escalating. Multiple shots were fired, and one man was shot.

Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police.

The second shooting occurred just six days later on Jan. 9 at around 2:47 a.m. in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue. Officers who arrived found a man, later identified as 39-year-old Jose Antonio Soto, laying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, identified as Gonzalez, had already fled the area.

Gonzalez faces two charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and one charge of burglary with a deadly weapon.