Suspect identified in SE valley deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police have identified the man they believe shot and killed another man in the southeast valley Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 5600 block of Boulder Highway, near Tropicana Avenue, at around 2:40 p.m.

Metro Police say they originally received a ShotSpotter notification of shots fired at an apartment complex in the area. A person also called 911 to report a shooting.

Once on the scene, Metro Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After an investigation, police say they found that the victim arrived at the apartment complex to help his ex-wife retrieve her belongings from her ex-boyfriend’s apartment.

An altercation ensued between the ex-boyfriend, identified as 24-year-old Malik Hughes, and the victim. The victim when then shot by Hughes.

Hughes was arrested at the scene and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.