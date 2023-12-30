LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police have identified the woman they believe shot and killed a man and injured a woman Friday afternoon.

Joe Junio, 36, faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, two charges of child abuse and/or neglect involving a deadly weapon, and discharging of a firearm where a person might be endangered.

The charges come after dispatchers received a report of a shooting in a North Las Vegas neighborhood at the 6600 block of Lookout Lodge Lane in North Las Vegas Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

Police say two people were shot and taken to an area hospital. One of the victims, identified as a man in his 40s, died at the hospital. The other victim’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Junio was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, and her first court appearance is not yet set.