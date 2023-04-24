LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have identified a suspect in a February shooting that left a man dead in a drainage canal in the southwest valley.

Jemiah Garner, 34, is facing an open murder charge, records showed. Garner was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center for unrelated charges and was re-booked on April 20.

Jemiah Garner, 34 (LVMPD/KLAS)

On Feb. 23 around 2:40 a.m., police received a report of a body near a drainage canal near Arville Street and Harmon Avenue. The victim, later identified as 29-year-old Mark DeAndre Grant, was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said that Grant lived inside the drainage canal and after he was shot, he ran outside the canal and collapsed.

Garner is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.