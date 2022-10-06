LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have identified the suspect accused in a deadly attack on the Strip.

Yoni Barrios, 32, has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a

deadly weapon, police said.

The incident occurred Thursday morning along the Las Vegas Strip near Spring Mountain Road.

According to police, eight people were stabbed, two of which later died.

Brent Allan Hallett, 47; and Maris Mareen Digiovanni, 30, both of Las Vegas, were identified as the two people killed following the attack.

As of Thursday evening, six people were still hospitalized and being treated for injuries.

Surveillance video of the suspect running from the scene was released by Las Vegas Metropolitan police during an afternoon news briefing.

Police said the suspect used a large kitchen knife during the attack.

Barrios is expected in court Friday morning, according to online records.