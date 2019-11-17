Suspect identified in deadly DUI crash

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have identified the man who they say caused a deadly crash early Saturday morning. Police believe impairment played a factor when 46-year-old Anthony Peniston hit another car and killed the 72-year-old man behind the wheel.

Around 4:30 am, officers say Peniston’s vehicle ran through a stop sign at the intersection of Aliante Parkway and Broadwing Drive. At the same time, another vehicle driven by the 72-year-old victim was turning in the intersection — that’s when the collision happened.

Investigators also believe Peniston was driving at a high rate of speed leading up to the crash. He has been booked on the charge of felony reckless driving with death or substantial bodily harm and driving under the influence with death.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim, as they are notifying his next of kin. Police say the victim was leaving a senior community when the incident happened.