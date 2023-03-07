LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man will face charges in a previously unsolved 2021 homicide in which a man was found shot in his own backyard, according to Las Vegas police.

On Nov. 2, 2021, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a residence in the 3300 block of Denali Preserve Street after reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a man in the backyard who had been shot. The victim was taken to Sunrise Trauma where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as Joel Damian-Marin, 48, from Las Vegas.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section showed that Damian-Marin was woken up by dogs barking. He went to his backyard, where he was shot by the suspect, officials said.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify 25-year-old Clayton Perkins as the suspect.

Clayton Perkins is a suspect in Nov. 2, 2021 homicide. (Credit: HPD)

Perkins is currently in custody at the Henderson Detention Center for an unrelated charge of obstructing a public officer. Perkins will be transferred to the Clark County Detention Center where he will face charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police did not say if Perkins and Damian-Marin knew each other.