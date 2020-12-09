Suspect given probation in attack on RTC bus that left elderly man blind in one eye

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man seen on surveillance video brutally attacking a 64-year-old bus rider that resulted in that man losing his eye was sentenced to a minimum of three years in prison but given probation.

According to court records, Nathaniel Graves was sentenced on Nov. 30 to three years in prison but the sentence was suspended and he was given probation after accepting a plea deal. Graves pleaded guilty to one count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm of a victim 60 years or older.

Graves was arrested in January for the beating which happened on Dec. 13, 2019. He was released on house arrest on Aug. 14, 2020 but his house arrest was revoked in November when police found an open container in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Court documents show a request was made that Graves not receive another opportunity of house arrest, stating he is “violent to the extreme” and “unable to follow the basic requirements of the program to minimize the risk to the community.”

Under probation, Graves is required to follow certain rules which include counseling, not using drugs or alcohol, attending school or working full-time.