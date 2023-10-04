LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in North Carolina arrested a man for a March homicide in Henderson after police recently identified him, according to the Henderson Police Department.

On March 19 at approximately 1:00 a.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the 1100 block of Center Street after reports of multiple gunshots being heard in the area, according to a release.

Police said multiple people were at the location for a party, with several allegedly carrying guns. Yelling was heard from the crowd and gunfire erupted, hitting two people, the release stated.

Police stated when officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

In September, Kyrel Coleman, 18, was identified as a suspect. On Sept. 18, a warrant was approved for Coleman’s arrest for two counts of attempted murder, seven counts of discharging a firearm where a person may be injured, and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the release.

On Oct. 3, Coleman was taken into custody with the help of Henderson PD Investigators, the FBI CAT team, and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina.

Coleman was booked into the Sumter County Detention Center on the above charges, where he is pending extradition to Nevada.