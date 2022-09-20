LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two suspects robbed a business in Henderson and then ditched their car near the Aliante Casino on the other side of the Las Vegas valley, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Around 3:30 p.m., the two men committed an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive, Henderson police said.

Henderson police initiated a pursuit, which then was taken over by the Las Vegas Metro police helicopter, police said. It is common for the helicopter to follow suspects in a chase rather than officers on the ground due to the high speeds.

Police were then seen searching the area near the 215 Beltway and Aliante, but the suspects did not appear to be in the actual casino itself, sources said.

The car involved was later located, police said.

Sources said the suspects were not believed to be in the area anymore, though North Las Vegas police were searching the area, sources said.

No injuries were reported. No other details have been released.