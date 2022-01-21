Suspect escapes custody after Las Vegas hospital releases him

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Nye County sheriff’s deputies are looking for 35 years old Larry Avila after being mistakenly released from the hospital in Las Vegas without notifying NCSO.

Larry Gregorio Avila Jr. is 5’04, 165, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Last Saturday, Jan. 15, NCSO Deputies were engaged in a pursuit with a motorcycle that ended in the area of Oyster and Basin.

Larry Avila was the suspect driver and sustained injuries. Avila was identified later to have several nationwide warrants out of the 5th Judicial District Court for offenses regarding theft, stolen property, and narcotics, the sheriff’s office said.

Avila was transported to the hospital after he sustained injuries. The hospital was going to notify the NCSO when he was medically cleared to be booked into jail.

But instead, Avila was released from the hospital in Las Vegas without NCSO being notified.

An unknown female picked him up. Avila is now on the run.

Credit: Nye County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone who can identify the female who picked Avila up or knows the whereabouts of Avila is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000.