LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 28-year-old woman suspected of impairment is hospitalized with critical injuries following a crash that happened when she attempted to make a U-turn on Eastern Avenue, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

The woman was driving a Nissan Maxima southbound on Eastern when she began to make a U-turn and her vehicle was struck by a Mercedes-Benz van traveling southbound. The crash was reported around 9:29 p.m. near Capistrano Avenue north of Desert Inn Road.

Police said the van struck the driver’s side of the woman’s car. The injured woman was transported to Sunrise Hospital for treatment.

Police said a DUI investigation was conducted at the hospital. The driver of the van sustained minor injuries and did not show signs of impairment.