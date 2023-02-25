LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police detectives said Saturday they are looking for a man who was dressed as a woman and brandished a firearm in November during what appears to be the robbery of a credit union.

Police on Saturday released two photographs of a suspect taken from video surveillance at a business in the 6400 block of North Aliante Parkway and another of the vehicle that they believe was used in the robbery.

Although the news release did not identify the business, the photos showed the suspect with signs of the Silver State Schools Credit Union in the background. A branch is at 6955 N. Aliante Parkway.

The suspect dressed “as a female,” North Las Vegas police say. The person wanted in a Nov. 30 “incident” was seen driving a Kia Optima, according to a news release.

Police described the suspect as being involved in “a recent incident” on Nov. 30 but provided no other details.

Police did not immediately respond to a request seeking more information.

According to the release, “the person of interest is believed to be a male who was dressed as a female and brandished a firearm, demanding money.”

The release said the person is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin build and wearing glasses. The suspect also had a purple purse, wore a black wig, black jacket, gray jogger pants and black slide-on shoes.

The suspect also was seen driving a car, described as a 2011-2013 lighter-colored Kia Optima, police said.

Anyone with information can call North Las Vegas police, 702-633-9111, or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.