Suspect drags Nye County deputy during stolen vehicle pursuit

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect involved in a stolen vehicle pursuit in Pahrump. Nye County deputies were conducting a traffic stop for a traffic-related offense on Saturday, when they learned that the vehicle was stolen.

Officials tried to stop the driver for the stolen vehicle, but he took off and ran into a Nye County Sheriff’s motorcycle and dragged one of the sheriff’s deputies.

The deputies then began a vehicle pursuit. According to officials, the driver drove down Highway 160 on the sidewalk before driving over the rocks in front of Gold Town Casino, according to Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle came to a stop and then the suspect fled on foot, but Nye County deputies were able to apprehend him in the parking lot.

The male suspect was arrested and then transported to Desert View Hospital.

The Nye County deputy that was dragged by the stolen vehicle received minor injuries, but was transported to the hospital for treatment.

There was a passenger in the suspect car that was dropped off during the pursuit. Officials were able to locate the passenger.

NHP assisted with the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.