Suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Elko

ELKO, Nev. (KLAS) — A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop in Elko on Friday night.

According to NHP, the incident began with a traffic stop around 10:20 p.m. on River Street near 12th Street. During the stop, the NHP Trooper suspected that the man was impaired, but before the Trooper could conduct a field sobriety test, the suspect ran away.

During the foot chase, the suspect allegedly pulled a handgun and fired multiple shots at the Trooper. The Trooper then returned fired, hitting the suspect.

Medical personnel were called, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say a handgun was found at the scene.

The suspect has been described as a 30-year-old man from Elko County.

The Trooper involved in the shooting is assigned to the Elko District. They have been placed on routine paid administrative leave.

Officials plan to provide more updates during a press conference on Tuesday.