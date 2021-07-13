Suspect detained after dog killed, hung from fence at apartment complex

Metro police work at the scene after a report that a dog was killed and hung from a fence at Siegel Suites Boulder II on Boulder Highway. (Joe Moeller / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating after a report that a dog was killed and hung from a fence at Siegel Suites, near Boulder Highway and U.S. 95 in the southeast valley.

Officers were called to assist Clark County Animal Control at the scene.

Metro detained one suspect. Police said no arrest has been made at this time. The suspect was trying to leave the scene when officers arrived at Siegel Suites Boulder II, in the 3600 Block of E. Boulder Highway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.