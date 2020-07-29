NLV Police: Suspect carrying machete shot, killed by officers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 2 a.m. near Tonopah Avenue and Bruce Street. Officers responded to the area after receiving multiple reports that a man was walking in the streets with a gun.

Police were in the area questioning someone when they saw another person that fit the description of the armed man.

Officers approached him and saw that he was carrying a machete, according to North Las Vegas Police.

The officers gave him verbal commands, but he refused to comply and “lunged at the officers with the machete raised,” NLVPD stated in a news release.

Four officers fired and struck the man multiple times. Officers immediately provided aid, according to the agency, and then the man was transported to University Medical Center. He later succumbed to his injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the man, and release the cause and manner of death, after proper notification of next of kin.

The four officers involved are on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.