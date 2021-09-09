Suspect arrested on kidnapping, sex trafficking, child abuse charges

18-year-old Exodus Mucelroy of North Las Vegas was arrested on charges of sex trafficking, kidnapping, and child abuse. (Courtesy: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A North Las Vegas man is accused of trafficking a girl as a prostitute in order to rob unsuspecting men.

Exodus Mucelroy, 18, was arrested Wednesday by Las Vegas Metro Police officers at his home in the 1800 block of Hammer Ln. in North Las Vegas. He faces six charges, including sex trafficking, child abuse, kidnapping, and making and distributing pornographic videos of a minor.

According to an arrest report, Mucelroy encouraged a girl with whom he had an ongoing sexual relationship to meet men online and in person with the promise of sex. However, Mulceroy intended to use those meetings to lure men into a robbery, according to police.

Detectives said one robbery occurred July 19, 2021, inside a hotel room at the Wild Wild West Gambling Hall at 3330 W. Tropicana Blvd. The victim told police he had been robbed with a deadly weapon. According to the arrest report, the victim met the girl at a restaurant in Summerlin and agreed to have sex in exchange for money inside his hotel room.

Metro Police were able to search the cell phone of the minor girl. Mucelroy’s arrest report includes detailed text messages between him and the girl, which contained graphic videos of sex acts. The records allegedly show Mucelroy urged the girl to assist in robbing the men.

According to online records, Mucelroy remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 16, 2021.