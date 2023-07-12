LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police have arrested a 27-year-old man accused of a murder that happened nearly a year ago.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan police identified Joseph Navarro as the suspect in a shooting that left Jesus Alberto Martinez Jr. dead on August 4, 2022, in the 600 block of North Yale Street near Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

Navarro was arrested on July 11 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents in San Diego.

He was taken to the San Diego jail and faces an open murder charge pending extradition to Las Vegas.

At the time of the shooting in August, Martinez Jr. had been visiting someone who lived in the area when the suspect approached him outside of a residence. The two got into an argument before the suspect pulled out a gun and allegedly shot and killed the victim, police stated at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with any additional information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.