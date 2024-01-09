LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – An 18-year-old man was arrested months after a North Las Vegas shooting left a teenage boy dead, police said.

T Coal Mckinley was arrested on Jan. 8, by the Los Angeles Police Department on an outstanding warrant.

The arrest warrant was issued for Mckinley on the charge of open murder with a deadly weapon following the shooting that took place at a shopping center parking lot on July 12, 2023, in the 2200 block of East Centennial Parkway in North Las Vegas.

When officers arrived they found a man in his late teens, who was later identified by the coroner as Theajon Jordon Alexander, 18, injured from multiple gunshot wounds.

Alexander was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

No arrests were made in the case for several months and was described by police as an “isolated incident” at the time of the shooting.

Mckinley was taken to jail in Los Angeles shortly after 1 p.m., where no bail was set, according to online jail records.