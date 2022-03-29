LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a deadly home robbery.

Oliver Kamari, 18, was arrested on Monday, March 28. He is facing one count of open murder, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and home invasion with the use of a deadly weapon.

Metro police said he was one was three men who targeted a southwest Las Vegas home near Robindale Road and Jones Boulevard for a robbery. During the March 25 robbery, 24-year-old Natalie Manduley, who was in the home with another woman, exchanged gunfire with one of the suspects. Manduley was struck multiple times and died.

Police said the suspects fled as a male resident arrived at the home. That resident chased the suspects causing the suspects’ Mercedes to crash into a wall. The three suspects fled on foot.

Two suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or go online to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.